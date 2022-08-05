What does it take to excel as an automotive engineer in India?

The Indian auto sector is on the growth highway given the massive uptick in its sales volumes. After having toppled Germany to jump to the fourth position, India is now projected to overtake Japan in terms of auto retail sales. As the market continues to expand, it is also opening up newer avenues of employment and the job options are increasing significantly.

The ambit of the erstwhile humdrum scope of Automotive engineers has expanded to a large extent. With changing options, fuel agnostic technology coming to play, and stricter emission norms taking centre stage, automotive engineers have a challenging role going forward. In fact from designing, and testing to overseeing the production, automobile engineers play a key role in the R&D and manufacturing of a vehicle.

A quick look at skills required to secure a job as an automotive engineer.

Enroll in degrees/courses offering automotive engineering subjects:



While most automotive engineers come from mechanical engineering backgrounds, there are industry-oriented courses available that will boost your chances to land a dream job in a top original equipment manufacturer (OEM).



For instance, one can crack exams such as GATE and JEE to land in a host of top colleges that are offering automotive engineering courses in India.



Getting the hang of technological advancements:



While subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics will help you calculate, analyse, and factor facets of automotive engineering, for example, calculating torque required to give the vehicle a required twisting force the engine needs to generate or calculating the amount of force a powertrain can withstand, getting hands-on experience in the manufacturing units will one understand better.



Internships, lab work, and projects will help sharpen the practical skills alongside building an academic base.



Cognitive and Communicational skills:



Analysing data, identifying problems, and finding innovative solutions are some to the day-to-day roles an automotive engineer has to perform. Just like in any other field, a creative mindset will stand out in this sector.



Often, automobile engineers join forces with other teams working on different projects and have to communicate information in the form of written reports, presentations, and verbal explanations, hence making communication skills a must.



Attention to details:

On the whole, this needs a broad and coordinated understanding of the subject and focussed approach to ensure consistent success.