What does 2023 hold in story for the auto sector

Ashish Sharma

Here are the list of predictions that we ,have for the auto industry going forward in 2023

1. SUVs to continue their winning streak in 2023

FY19 has been the best year for the Indian PV market with volumes touching 3.3 Million units. This

and the next fiscal years are expected to surpass these volumes and we believe that SUVs will

be the frontrunner in this volume triumph. The share of SUV sales in the overall PV sales was 38 percent LY and is expected to close at more than 40 percent this year.

Customers are turning towards models which offer sporty build, high ground clearance and a greater level of safety. Also, a greater number of millennials are joining the workforce today and they prefer a car with high features, style and comfort. Indian OEMs have already sensed this trend which is evident from the number of product launches in the SUV space.

With an easing semiconductor shortage coupled with heavy product line up by OEMs, the sales of SUVs are all set to enter the fast lane in 2023.

2. EV penetration in Indian PV market to reach around 2.5 percent of TIV in 2023

Sales of EVs across two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers increased 200 percent YoY from October 2021. Overall EV sales are expected to cross a million units in FY2023 up by 84 percent over FY2022.

Within the PV segment, EV penetration in India is still low at 1.6 percent compared to many

other markets such as the USA, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, China, South Korea. We believe the penetration in India will increase to around 2.5 percent in 2023. We believe that by 2025, the EV penetration in the PV segment will reach the tipping point of 5-6 percent after which the Indian market will see greater acceleration in EV sales.

3. Corporate mobility and ride-hailing to drive growth for Shared mobility in India in

2023

Shared mobility fleet size in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5-6 percent over the next few years.

For 2023, we expect the growth to be around 10 percent. Of the various shared mobility

modes, we expect corporate mobility and ride-hailing to drive growth in India in 2023. Growing

urbanisation, EV integration into fleets, and rising disposable income are some of the key

drivers of shared mobility growth in India.

4. Circular economy to gain traction in the Indian automotive industry in 2023

GoI launched the Vehicle Scrappage Policy to scrap old and unfit vehicles and accelerate

replacement of them with new modern vehicles. The policy along with circularity in the manufacturing sector could create almost half a billion dollars in annual value by 2050.

OEMs are setting up scrappage centres in accordance with the policy laid down by GoI. Mahindra MSTC Recycling has opened three automotive and steel recycling facilities in Greater Noida, Chennai and Pune.

More such units are planned to be set-up in the next few years. OEMs have identified pathways to address circularity through energy decarbonization, material circularity, lifetime optimisation and vehicle utilisation improvement.

5. India’s connected car market is expected to register slow growth in 2023

5G has officially been launched in India on 1’st Oct 2022. With 5G, V2X (Vehicle to Everything)

– based solutions are expected to be triggered. Basic V2X features such as partial automation

may become prevalent across India.

The automotive market has already started adopting advancements such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant System) and mobile app-based controls. But 5G adoption in the automotive sector in a full-fledged manner will take time. Hence, the growth of the connected car market will be slow in 2023. Connected car market is expected to grow faster from 2024 onwards.

6. Automotive cybersecurity will gain more importance in 2023

Automotive cyber security in India is still in its early stages. It is estimated that 40 percent of new vehicles will have connected features over the next five years. Indian OEMs and government have acknowledged the need for improved cybersecurity measures.

The introduction of standard ISO-SAE DIS 21434 is helping make cybersecurity a part of the software and hardware development lifecycle. UNECE (United Nations body) has passed regulation WP.29 to ensure security of connected vehicles and 56 countries are a signee to this decree including India.

The author is VP -Automotive, India, Capgemini Invent

