What can truck drivers teach you?

There is a reason why obtaining a commercial vehicle (CV) licence is tough—as compared to getting a passenger car licence. It’s because driving a CV is no easy feat, as I recently found while driving Tata Motors Yodha and Intra—the small CVs—in a controlled setting. You may be an expert car driver, but driving a CV requires a unique way of looking at your surroundings. It can also teach you a thing or two about how to drive passenger vehicles in a better way.

Differences between a car and a CV

While the cabin functionality and controls are more or less the same, differences start to show as soon as you get into the act of driving.For instance, because a CV is made for utility instead of comfort, the cabin appears basic. The good thing, however, is that cabins of modern CVs like the Yodha and Intra keep driving comfort in mind as well—because the more comfortable a driver is, the safer driving would be (at least theoretically).

Once you start driving

Driving position: It’s important to find the right driving position, because a CV’s steering wheel position could be different as compared to a car’s. In the Intra, for example, the steering wheel faces almost upwards, instead of facing the driver.

Bigger side mirrors: Most CVs have bigger ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors) as compared to cars, to compensate for limited or no view from the IRVM (inside rear-view mirror). CVs carry load and that load usually blocks the rear view that the driver gets from the IRVM. Therefore, it’s important to adjust ORVMs for the best rear view.

Keep size in mind: Even small CVs like the Yodha are over five metres in length, so it’s not easy manoeuvring these through narrow streets or busy traffic, and the driver needs to pay particular attention to the wide turning circle.

Vehicle weight: CVs can carry a load weighing as much as their own weight. So while driving on an incline, be mindful of the fact that the CV may stall or even roll backwards if the vehicle doesn’t have enough momentum. Similarly, on a decline, it may gather extra speed.

Longer braking distance: Because CVs carry heavy weights and have a far more momentum than a passenger car, the driver has to anticipate the braking distance. It is advisable to leave at least four-car distance between you and the vehicle in front.

Driving a CV can teach you many things about driving passenger cars. When you are on the road, be it a CV or a car, you are responsible for the safety of others. You have to respect the vehicle you are driving. You have to be patient. And you have to be alert and aware, always.