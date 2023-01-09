Weber Drivetrain, Wuxi Lingbo to manufacture controller and BMS for electric two-wheelers

EV startup Weber Drivetrain has partnered with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology to manufacture controllers and BMS for electric two-wheelers. The former manufactures electric motors and controllers for EVs.

As per the agreement, Wuxi Lingbo has granted Weber Drivetrain two patent technologies with all design, architecture, layout, hardware designs and software, for deployment in the company’s portfolio, which it plans to market in January 2023.

Prashant Shete, Founder and MD, Weber Drivetrain said, “As there is significant pent-up customer demand for us to fulfill, the technology transfer will be valuable for the advancement and upgradation of Controller and BMS for electric vehicles.”

A company official from Wuxi Lingbo said, “Over the past few years, as demand for new electric two-wheelers vehicles in the Indian market has grown, we have witnessed a rapid expansion of automakers entering the EV space. We are pleased to partner with Weber Drivetrain as this tie-up will empower Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology to capitalise on the right opportunity on the business front in India.”

Last month, Weber Drivetrain marked its first step into the Indian EV market with the launch of its automated manufacturing facility based in Chakan MIDC, Pune, Maharashtra. Through a combination of in-house and collaborative R&D, the company committed a total investment of Rs 35 crore in Phase 1 for the establishment of the facility.

The manufacturing plant will incorporate major automation integration, including the latest semi-robotics and cutting-edge manufacturing machinery, to produce 100 percent ‘Made in India’ BLDC HUB Motors and Controllers for Electric Vehicles in accordance with Indian market regulatory standards, a statement from the company said.