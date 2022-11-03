Weber Drivetrain sets up BLDC hub motor, controller facility in Pune

Chennai-based electric vehicle (EV) startup has set up its automated manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra.



The company, in a statement, said that it has invested Rs 35 crore for the establishment of the manufacturing facility. The plant will deploy automation integration, including the latest semi-robotics and manufacturing machinery to indigenously produce BLDC HUB Motors and controllers for electric vehicles.



The company will be manufacturing EV motors ranging in capacity from 0.25 kW to 4 kW, suited for multiple segments such as e-bicycles, e-scooters, and electric motorcycles. The company said that it expects to launch its product line and solutions by December.



Prashant Shete, Founder & MD, Weber Drivetrain said, “We are extremely proud and excited to mark our first steps into the Indian EV market. As minimizing barriers to electric vehicle adoption is critical to meeting India’s ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals, Weber Drivetrain is poised to offer a widespread, realistic solution to mass EV adoption in the country,”



“Our mission is not only to have a strong influence on the EV industry but to also support and encourage every positive EV growth initiative in India and beyond. Additionally, given the unemployment problem, the manufacturing unit will also contribute to the creation of job opportunities in the state.”

