Weber Drivetrain partners China’s Wuxi Lingbo to manufacture controller and BMS for electric two-wheelers in India

Pune-based electric vehicle start-up Weber Drivetrain has announced a strategic Technology Transfer (TT) partnership with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology to manufacture controller and BMS for electric two-wheeler vehicles in the country.

Wuxi Lingbo has granted Weber Drivetrain two patent technologies along with all design, architecture, layout, hardware designs and software. The EV startup will launch the products this month.

Prashant Shete, Founder and MD, Weber Drivetrain said, “As there is significant pent-up customer demand for us to fulfil, the technology transfer will be valuable for the advancement and upgradation of controller and BMS for electric vehicles. We also believe that this strategic investment will further deepen our partnership with Wuxi Lingbo in advancing innovation in the electric two-wheelers segment in India.”

Established in 2016, Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology focuses on the overall solution of the electric control system for electric vehicles. The Wuxi China-based company product portfolio includes brushless DC motor (BLDCM), permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) controller (PDU), lithium battery management system (BMS), and vehicle control unit (VCU). Additionally, the Chinese company has an annual output of 1.5 million sets of various controllers and 700,000 sets of BMS.

Last month, Weber Drivetrain marked its first step into the Indian EV market with the launch of its manufacturing facility based in Chakan MIDC, Pune, Maharashtra. Through a combination of in-house and collaborative R&D, Weber Drivetrain committed a total investment of Rs 35 crore in Phase 1 for the establishment of a manufacturing unit.