We will raise the aspirational quotient with New Ertiga and XL6: Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up to launch the refreshed Ertiga and XL6 in the MPV segment. With the new launches, Maruti is hoping to increase volumes and trying to up the aspirational quotient with new styling, technology and features.

Written by Deepanshu Taumar
Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up to launch the refreshed Ertiga and XL6 in the MPV segment. As per the carmaker, the segment has grown significantly in the last few years. Maruti Suzuki commands over 61% of the market share in the segment.

With the new launches, the company is hoping to increase the volumes as this time it is trying to up the aspirational quotient with new styling, technology and features.

In an exclusive interview with Express Mobility, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki said, the MPV segment is seeing a new set of customers who want these vehicles for lifestyle purposes. Earlier large families used to buy these vehicles but now singles and couples are eyeing these products for travel and road trips.

