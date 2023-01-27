We refocussed the approach in the industry and tooling business says Mitsubishi Electric’s Masaya Takeda

Mitsubishi is well known in the automotive world globally for its cars like the Lancer Evo and its history in the WRC and in India, for the Pajero, an SUV built to tackle any road and beyond it. However, the company is also globally known for its electronics and electrical equipment under the name Mitsubishi Electric.

Having established itself in India in 2010, Mitsubishi Electric offers products such as semiconductors, transportation systems, and factory automation systems amongst other things.

A key arm in Mitsubishi Electric’s factory automation systems is CNC, in which the company offers a variety of tools, motors, and machines. Over the last three years, the company has seen a 50 percent YoY growth, since it was able to leverage the demanding nature of the country and fill in the gaps.

Speaking to Express Mobility on the sidelines of the recently-concluded IMTEX 2023, Masaya Takeda, General Manager – CNC Systems- Mitsubishi Electric India, said, “We started our CNC business from 2012 and for about three years before the pandemic, we were not so strong because our competitors were well-established in India already.”

“However, after the Covid days, we refocused our approach in the industry and our tooling business with more CSR initiatives, which we could not do earlier,” adds the General Manager.

One of the major steps taken towards raising awareness and its CSR initiative is the introduction of educational products in the form of a compact turning machine for beginners, which offers hands-on experience to students with the capability of running custom software.

The other initiative is Mitsubishi’s training caravan, or CNC on wheels, which offers training at the user’s doorstep and allows them to have hands-on experience on the latest CNC screen and upskill machine operators and programmers. Mitsubishi Electric is also tied up with institutions to expose them to advanced CNC technologies and bridge the gap between industry demand and skill level.

As Takeda says, Mitsubishi will not just concentrate in a unidirectional way towards growth in India but will think in various directions, keeping a keen eye on CSR activities to offer a holistic solution.