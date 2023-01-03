WardWizard sells over 43000 electric two-wheelers in CY2022

WardWizard, a manufacturer of electric two-wheeler brand Joy e-bike has sold 43, 914 electric two-wheelers in 2022 as compared to the last calendar year.In 2021, the company sold 18,963 electric two-wheelers.

The company dispatched 5,400 units of electric two-wheelers in December 2022 compared to December 2021 when the company dispatched 3860 units of electric two-wheelers.

Yatin Gupte, chairman & managing director, WardWizard said “The calendar year 2022 has been an important year in which the company achieved new sales milestones, entered into new segments and expanded its presence across global markets.”

Gupte added, “Our strong product portfolio and cutting-edge technologies successfully met the aspirations of the buyers, resulting in triple-digit growth in CY 2022 as compared to last year.”

The company has also sold more than 30,000 units of electric two-wheelers in the first three quarters of this financial year (April- December 2022), logging a growth of 75.8 percent as compared to the same period of last financial year (April- December 2021), where the sales stood at 17,340 units of electric two-wheelers.