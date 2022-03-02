WardWizard Sells 4,450 Units In Feb 2022

WardWizard, the manufacturer of the electric two-wheeler brand, Joy e-bike, registers a sale of 4,450 units of electric two-wheelers in February 2022.

WardWizard, the manufacturer of the electric two-wheeler brand, Joy e-bike, registers a sale of 4,450 units of electric two-wheelers in February 2022. This is the highest ever sales in any month for WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd.

The company recorded a robust growth of 1,290% as compared to February 2021, when the company had sold 320 units of electric two-wheelers. The company further achieved double-digit growth of 12.62% as compared to last month, when the total sales stood at 3,951 units.

In this current financial year (April 2021-February 2022), the company has already crossed the 25,000 sales mark (25,777 units) and eyeing to cross its annual target with the consistent rise in demand for its popular electric two-wheelers across all the touchpoints.

Commenting on the sales performance, Sheetal Bhalerao, the Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “With the launch of two new high-speed e-scooters and a fleet management vehicle, the Joy e-bike has become one of the most preferred EV brands in the country and this makes us immensely proud and responsible.”

She added, “The overwhelming response across the country has helped us in achieving a new sales record in February. As the fastest-growing EV brand, we are focused on bringing advanced products and expanding the touchpoints to strengthen our market presence. For us, the EV revolution is a mission, and we endeavour to provide quality products to our valuable customers.”