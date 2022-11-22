WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, manufacturer of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ announced a strategic partnership with iCreate, a startup incubator, to mentor and fund promising EV startups in India.

Through this partnership, WardWizard will facilitate active mentorship for entrepreneurs at iCreate’s campus in Ahmedabad to enhance subject matter expertise and further technological innovations for accelerating EV industry.

The partnership between WardWizard and iCreate is aligned with the vision of the government’s Startup India program, which seeks to support entrepreneurs in building a robust startup ecosystem and transforming India into a country of job creators.

Speaking on the collaboration, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility said, “Through our partnership with iCreate, we are looking to foster the exchange of ideas with promising start-up’s and help them with our market knowledge and experience to understand the industry better.”

As a part of the initiative, WardWizard will nominate subject matter experts and senior leaders to identify and evaluate breakthrough innovators through boot camps and jury rounds.

Shortlisted startups recommended jointly with iCreate will stand a chance to receive funding, technological support and establish industry partnerships as per their merit and Technology Readiness Levels (TRL).

Commenting on the partnership, Avinash Punekar, Chief Executive Officer, iCreate, said, “Our partnership with WardWizard aims to identify breakthrough innovators in the Indian EV space and scaling them to solve real world industry problems.”

WardWizard is also participating in iCreate’s Evangelise’22, India’s largest EV innovation challenge that is underway, to monitor and provide support for the pilot deployment of promising technologies.