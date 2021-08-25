WardWizard opens two dealerships for Joy e-bike in Assam: All details

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd that happens to be the parent company of electric two-wheelers brand – Joy e-bike has inaugurated two new dealerships in Assam. The said dealerships are equipped with complete sales and service facilities to facilitate the brand’s reach in the state. The first dealership was inaugurated under Mahavir Enterprises Pvt Ltd and is located at Amingoan, Guwahati. On the other hand, the second dealership has been started under Mahavir Mobility and is situated at Lokhra Lal Ganesh Road, Guwahati, Assam. Both these dealerships showcase the entire range of Joy e-bike’s electric scooters and motorcycles. With 11 varying models of high and low-speed electric scooters and bikes, Joy e-bike now has quite a strong portfolio in the Indian market.

The company is now gearing up to add two new scooters before the festive season. Aligned with the government policies, both of these scooters are Make in India products, the company noted. Speaking on the network expansion in the region, Sneha Shouche, Chief Financial Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd said that penetrating new markets and connecting with customers has been the company’s ongoing endeavour and the two new dealerships in Assam are in line with the company’s focus to strengthen its foothold in growing markets.

She also stated that as per the brand’s market study, Assam would become one of the leading states adopting sustainable mobility. She believes that the exclusive dealerships will help Joy e-bike in reaching out to more and more potential customers in the state as well as in entire north-eastern India. Stay tuned with Express Mobility for more such updates!