WardWizard launches Wolf+ And Gen Next Nanu+ Electric Scooters In India

WardWizard Innovations launches two new ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed scooters, Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ and a fleet management electric scooter Del Go.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, the manufacturer of electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’, launched two new ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed scooters, Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ and a fleet management electric scooter Del Go.

The Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+. and Del Go are designed and developed by the R&D team with a focus to promote localization and the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative. The production of the scooters will take at the company’s manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The electric scooters come with a Lithium-Ion(NMC) detachable battery that can charge in 4 hours and have three riding modes- Hyper Mode, Sports Mode, and Economy Mode. The scooters are equipped with a Reverse Mode, Antitheft Regenerative Braking, etc. All three electric scooters have a range of 100km on a fully charged battery.

On EV prospects and company’s vision, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “We are one of the first few manufacturers to focus on the next-generation mobility solutions and usher in the era of sustainable mobility with the concept of Feasibility, Availability and Responsibility.”

He added, “As the Government is supporting the transition to e-mobility with various incentives and subsidies, we are also committed to strengthening and boosting the potential of the industry with cutting-edge technology and a world-class range of products. In this year, we are focussing on expanding our portfolio, network and diversifying into new segments. We shall continue to invest in R&D and create a holistic e-mobility ecosystem to accelerate its growth and adoption of green mobility in the country.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “Joy e-bike has already proven its strength in the low-speed segment and now the company is focussing to expand its portfolio in the high-speed segment which is attracting all age-groups and especially the next-gen commuters.”

She added, “We are also entering the new fleet management vertical with Del Go. We understand the need of our customers and so, the new products- Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ and Del Go exhibit our efforts to excite the customers with leading technology, efficiency and comfort. We shall be striving further to enhance our portfolio with more products in this year.”

The booking for all three scooters will commence across all the company’s dealerships from today, February 11, 2022. All three scooters will come with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years.