Volvo Trucks begins series production of heavy electric trucks

Swedish truck maker Volvo announced that it is kickstarting series production of heavy electric trucks. These trucks can operate at a total weight of 44 tonnes and the three models- Volvo FH, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX represent around two thirds of the company’s sales.

Volvo Trucks now offer six electric truck models in series production worldwide, making it the industry’s largest range of electric trucks. A wide range of applications are covered by Volvo Trucks’ electric line-up, including city distribution, refuse handling, regional transport, and construction.

Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks said, “This is a milestone and proves that we are leading the transformation of the industry.Now we are ramping up volumes and will deliver these great trucks to customers all over Europe,” and later on also to customers in Asia, Australia and Latin America”.

He also added “We expect volumes to increase significantly in the next few years. By 2030, at least 50 percent of the trucks we sell globally should be electric.”

Series production of the company’s heaviest electric trucks will begin at Volvo Tuve factory in Gothenburg, Sweden followed by a factory in Ghent, Belgium next year. As Volvo manufactures its electric trucks on the same line as its conventional trucks, it has high production flexibility and increased efficiency. While the batteries are supplied by Volvo Trucks’ new battery assembly plant in Ghent.

The demand for electric trucks is rapidly increasing in many markets, with one driving force being the need for transport buyers to shift to fossil-free transports in order to meet their sustainability goals.

According to the company, Volvo Trucks’ electric portfolio could cover around 45 percent of all goods transported in Europe today. Volvo Trucks have sold around 1,000 units of heavy electric trucks and more than 2,600 of electric trucks in total.