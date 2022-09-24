Volvo to introduce advanced safety tech in EX90 scheduled for November 9 reveal

Volvo Cars bet big on safety as it plans to reveal its next, fully electric flagship SUV – the Volvo EX90 on November 9. The company will introduce safety technologies featuring Volvo Cars’ unique combination of core computing and software in the new offering.

Volvo claims that with the EX90, it will offer one of the most advanced sensor sets in the market. A Volvo-unique set of eight cameras, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors, and a cutting-edge LiDAR sensor.

CEO Jim Rowan presented his vision for the future of safety and Volvo Cars Earlierthis week and also showed how LiDAR – a cutting-edge remote sensing method, becoming a standard in the Volvo EX90.

This technology, as per the company, will help reduce accidents with severe outcomes by up to 20 percent. The new driver understanding system, also to be included in the Volvo EX90, is claimed to increase safety by observing the driver and providing assistance if needed.

The Volvo EX90 comes with an invisible shield of safety that includes the company’s latest sensing technology. State-of-the art sensors like cameras, radars and LiDAR work together to create a 360-degree real-time view.

Embedded in the roofline of the next EX90 and becoming standardised over time, the superior LiDAR technology can detect pedestrians at up to 250-metre distances and something as small and dark as a tire on a black road 120 metres ahead. All this while traveling at highway speeds. And because it’s not reliant on light like a camera, it’s watching over you in daylight and at night.

Apart from helping in cutting down instances of serious injuries by 20 percent, these software and sensors can help improve overall crash avoidance by up to 9 percent.

Special sensors and cameras, powered by Volvo’s own in-house developed algorithms, gauge eye gaze concentration.If the driver is distracted, tired or otherwise inattentive, the EX90 can alert by first nudging gently and then more persistent if required.

In adverse situation, if the driver does fall asleep or taken ill while driving, the EX90 is designed to safely stop and call for help.