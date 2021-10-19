New Volvo S90 and XC60 launched in India with petrol-hybrid engines

New Volvo S90 and XC60 launched in India with mild petrol-hybrid engines. The new Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo S90 and the XC60 are priced at ₹61,90,000, ex-showroom.

Volvo launches the new S90 sedan and the updated XC60 in India with a mild petrol-hybrid engine. Both vehicles, the new Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo S90 and the XC60, are priced at ₹61,90,000, ex-showroom. At the launch, Volvo has also confirmed the launch of the XC90 Petrol soon. These launches are in line with the company’s aim to a complete petrol portfolio by end of 2021.

Both vehicles feature digital services giving access to Google apps, other apps and services which offer hands-free help with Google Assistant. The cars also feature the intuitive, next-generation infotainment system that offers customers personalisation and connectivity. The carmaker has also announced a 3-year Volvo Service Package at a price of ₹75,000, excluding taxes.

Powering the new Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo S90 and the XC60 is a 1969 cc, 247 bhp engine capable of producing 350 Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The gearbox drives the front wheels on the S90 while it powers all four wheels on the XC60.

Speaking of safety, the Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo S90 and the XC60 get adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, lane-keeping aid, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, collision mitigation support and collision warning, 360-degree camera, and parking assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, the Managing Director of Volvo Car India, said, “Volvo has always been at the forefront of innovation. With the launch of these cars incorporating some of the best technologies and features, we just set the bar higher. We have had a good three quarters this year, which are a reflection of customer confidence. This has given us a good footing as we commence into 2022 with new cars. These models come power-packed with new feature offerings, which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility of our customers. With the introduction of these new models and the upcoming XC90, we will complete our transition to Petrol portfolio.”

