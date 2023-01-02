Volvo receives record order for electric trucks in Australia

Many parts of the world are shifting to sustainable truck transport, including Australia, where sales of electric trucks are on the rise. The company’s target is that half of its global total sales of new trucks will be electric by 2030.

According to Volvo, it is first out with heavy electric trucks in Australia and the company is excited to work together with Team Global Express and other customers.

The Volvo FL Electric can operate at a total weight of 16 tonnes, comes equipped with four 66 kWh battery packs and utilises a 600-volt single motor electric drive system mated to a 2-speed automated transmission.

The Australian freight giant Team Global Express has now placed an order for 36 Volvo trucks of the model Volvo FL Electric. These trucks are designed for urban distribution and have a load capacity of 5,5 tonnes in this application. They will become a part of Team Global Express Sydney metropolitan pick-up and delivery fleet.

The country is committed to deliver net-zero emissions by 2050. With transport accounting for 19 percent of Australia’s carbon emissions, and 38 percent of that coming from road freight, pressure is mounting on the industry to make the shift to electric.

“It’s clear that more and more transport companies around the world now want to start the journey towards electric, zero emission transports.

Martin Merrick, president, Volvo Group Australia said “We have the broadest electric truck line up in the industry, which makes it possible to electrify a large part of heavy transports already today,”

Only truck brand with a full electric range ready to order Volvo Trucks is the only global truck manufacturer with a full range of electric trucks in series production already today.