Volvo launches India’s first 13.5m 4×2 coach with 10% extra seating, 25% more luggage space

Volvo Buses India, a part of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) is now the first manufacturer to launch a 13.5-metre 4×2 coach in India. The company says that the rear-engine bus has been developed on the modular Volvo 9400 platform that also includes the 12-metre 4×2 and 14.5-metre 6×2 configurations. The brand claims that the newly launched rear-engine Volvo B8R 13.5m coach maintains industry-leading fuel economy, safety, performance, and passenger comfort that Volvo Bus operators and passengers expect in Volvo buses. Moreover, the new coach offers up to 10 percent extra seating and over 20 percent additional sleeper berth capacity with an almost 25 percent increase in the passenger luggage space.

The company says that the fully built buses delivered from VECV’s Hosakote facility are fully compliant with prevalent CMVR norms. Commenting on the launch, Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV said that the goal of forming the brand’s bus division, by integrating Volvo Buses India into VECV is to transform public transport. Aggarwal further stated that he is happy to highlight this development as the first fruit from the company’s synergized way of working.

Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VECV said that the newly launched Volvo 9400 B8R 13.5m 4×2 coach is part of the brand’s pioneering track record of offering market-leading bus-based mobility solutions in the country. He adds that he can assure the customers that they can look forward to a broader range of innovative market adapted offers from VECV’s Bus Division, including an Eicher front-engine coach range in near future.