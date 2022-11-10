Volvo inaugurates largest R&D centre outside Sweden in Bengaluru

Volvo Group inaugurated its Vehicle TechLab in Bangalore, making the company’s R&D facility in India the largest in the world outside Sweden. The new TechLab primarily focuses on trucks made by Volvo, Renault and MAC, helping them design and innovate using the latest technology that allows engineers from various parts of the globe to collaborate at the same time.

The centre employs more than 1600 engineers and the site has vehicle garages, electrical and electronics lab, AR/VR Lab, and access to proving grounds. The foundation stone for the new centre was laid in March this year, and in five months, the lab is ready to start its operations.



With the help of AR and VR, the Volvo TechLab can virtually project vehicles, and multiple teams from across the world can interact and work on the projects. This is crucial as the R&D team in India contributes a key role in developing solutions globally for Volvo.



The TechLab was inaugurated by Jan Gurander, Deputy CEO, Volvo Group, along with Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group, India, and CR Vishwanath, Vice President, Volvo Group Trucks Technology, India. Spread across 600 sq metres, the facility is large enough to house two full-size trucks, along with space to virtually project a truck, print 3D prototypes, and house a simulator, along with the ability to have modular bucks that can be changed as per the model and specific country.



The new facility works based on three key aspects: Visualise, Analyse, and Simulate. Speaking to Express Mobility, Gurander said, “The new TechLab is extremely important for Volvo because virtual reality allows engineers to work with the touch and feel of the vehicles without having to travel to the factory in Hoskote. The facility is well connected with our other key centres that help Volvo develop products for the local and global markets while housing everything the engineers want.”



Volvo has a portfolio of battery-electric vehicles that use transfer cases and drive shafts that power either two or multiple wheels based on their usage. The centre is currently working on such trucks and will help contribute significantly to Volvo’s global markets for electric commercial vehicles.



The facility is self-sustaining as well, with the use of natural light, solar panels that can generate 50 kW of power, and with the ability to reduce 57.54 tonnes of CO2 per year.