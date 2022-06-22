Volvo Group is all geared up to scale up with industry transformation

Volvo Group is now taking the next step on its strategic journey to accelerate its growth, the main driver being the higher value of electric vehicles and machines. With electric vehicles, there is a potential to increase the total vehicle and service revenues per unit by more than 50 per cent over the lifecycle.

Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of the Volvo Group said, “Climate change is the challenge of our generation. At the same time, demand for transport and infrastructure continues to grow and we must meet this demand with more sustainable solutions. In this changing landscape, we can lead the transformation and provide increased value for our customers and embark the Volvo Group on a growth journey driven by electrification, autonomous solutions, and new productivity services.”

The Volvo Group has the electric products, services, and solutions and this is why there is a strong pull from customers that want to partner up with the Volvo Group to decarbonize both their own value chains and those of their customers.