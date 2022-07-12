Volvo Construction Equipment launches EC550E excavator for the Indian market

Volvo Construction Equipment has launched the EC550E crawler excavator in India. Featuring a Tier 3 engine, the machine is a fit for the Indian market, the company said.

Dimitrov Krishnan, Head of Region India at Volvo CE, explained: “Delivering the type of durability and performance more commonly expected from a 60-tonne excavator, the EC550E truly punches above its weight. Customers can get ready for up to 35 per cent more productivity and 22 per cent more fuel efficiency.”

The EC550E is a machine suited for mass excavation and heavy-duty digging, available with a range of optimum-sized buckets.

The EC550E features a durable undercarriage with a long lower frame, a strong upper frame, and reinforced digging equipment with a large pin size. The optional wider retractable lower frame provides further stability and higher ground clearance.

The company said that the customers can enhance fuel efficiency with its next-generation electro-hydraulic system with Independent Metering Valve Technology (IMVT) and engine/pump optimization, which lowers engine rpm while optimising power. It provides significantly more precise control compared to a conventional system and contributes towards up to a 22 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency.

Boom and arm bouncing reduction technology will reduce machine shock, resulting in more comfortable and productive operator performance.

Safety is enhanced by a 3-point seatbelt with a reminder alarm which notifies the operator if they are not buckled up. A seatbelt cutter/hammer assists egress through the emergency exit.

It features a rearview camera and 10 LED lights positioned throughout the machine, including the rear. Furthermore, the optional Volvo Smart View uses front, rear, and side cameras to provide a real-time, overhead view of the machine – especially helpful when working in confined spaces.

The oil bath pre-cleaner keeps the engine clean and performing at its best, especially when working in dusty conditions.

What’s more, the delayed engine shutdown helps to keep the turbocharger in top condition by turning the engine off only after the turbocharger has cooled down to the appropriate temperature. When working in tropical conditions, the tropical cooling system is designed to regulate hydraulic oil temperature.

Services such as CareTrack, and the Volvo telematics system, also help customers to maximise machine uptime and reduce repair costs. Customers can choose to keep track of their machines themselves or let Volvo take care of it with ActiveCare. The Volvo Uptime Centre provides 24/7 machine monitoring, supplying weekly reports and notifying customers should preventive maintenance action be required.