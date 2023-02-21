Volvo Construction Equipment expands electric offerings, plans sustainable mid-size wheel loader

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has developed a solution to convert the L120 wheel loader to electric – fulfilling market appetite for more sustainable solutions in the mid-size range.

Developed in conjunction with partners – Parker Hannifin and converted by Volvo Group’s CE Engineering Solutions – the 20-tonne L120H Electric Conversion will be commercially available for selected customers in Europe during 2023.

Partnership to accelerate climate action

This latest collaboration to expand its line of electric wheel loaders follows Volvo CE’s investment in Dutch manufacturer Limach, announced back in June, to broaden the company’s electric excavator portfolio.

This partnership approach, which allows for speedier implementation to the market, happens in parallel with the company’s continued development of more electric solutions – like the EC230 Electric, a 23-tonne battery electric excavator, built on Volvo CE’s own advanced technology.

Both approaches are needed if the industry as a whole is expected to reach carbon reduction targets, like Volvo CE has set out in its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 – with significant emission reductions as early as 2030 – as part of the Science Based Targets initiative.

Carl Slotte, Head of Sales Region Europe at Volvo CE, says: “Our commitment to partnership allows us to take a leading position in transforming our industry, with electric solutions that are built to fulfil market demand and tailored to suit the changing needs of our customers. Working together, we are scaling up our portfolio of electric machines, extending the versatility of our range and transforming our industry towards a carbon neutral future.”

New driveline, new business model

The L120H Electric Conversion will be available this year. Customers will benefit from a new business model, which makes it easy to go electric.

The L120H Electric Conversion delivers the same powerful performance as its diesel counterpart, but with zero exhaust emissions and near silent operation.

Powered by 240 kWh batteries, it provides a runtime of approximately five hours in most medium duty applications. Consistent with Volvo’s existing charging solutions, it is estimated to charge from 0-100% in just 1.5-2 hours.

With the L120H Electric Conversion, customers can enjoy the following features as standard: Comfort Drive Control, Load Assist with On-Board Weighing plus radar detection with our new Collision Mitigation System. In addition, the L120H Electric Conversion will be supported by dedicated electromobility applications which allow the operator to check battery and charging status and to preheat the cab.