Volvo Car India’s Amit Jain elevated as Head of Media Operations for Asia-Pacific region

Volvo Car India has announced that its Director Marketing and PR, Amit Jain will be taking up a regional profile within Volvo Cars. In his new role as Head of Media, Jain will be responsible for handling all digital media advertising across the Asia Pacific region (except China).

He will assume the new role and relocate to the company’s regional marketing offices in Malaysia from August 15 onwards. However, he will continue to support Volvo Car India’s marketing and PR operations till end-2022.

Jain is a marketing professional with around 20-years of experience. He had joined Volvo Car India in 2017 and is said to be instrumental in various brand initiatives and some of the most successful launches for the company in the country. The recent one being the India launch of Volvo Car’s first all-electric XC40 Recharge that was done on ‘Metaverse’ as an industry-first initiative and the campaign saw a record booking of 150 cars within two hours of opening of bookings.

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India said, “Amit’s career transition to a regional role showcases the company’s global commitment to nurture and recognise talent through internal growth opportunities. It has been a very rewarding innings for Amit in India, culminating in the very successful launch of the XC40 Recharge. He is a committed team player, and I am sure that Volvo Cars APeC region will benefit from his vast experience.”

Amit Jain said, “I have learnt much from the multi-cultural diversity of the Indian market and the unique range of the market’s consumer psychographics. These learnings will hold me in good stead as I assume a larger role in the APeC region. Volvo Car India gave me the freedom to work in an environment that encouraged creativity and I am beholden to my leaders for this. I will continue to support the India operations till 2022.”

In his new role, Jain will oversee the digital media operations in the region that includes six countries where the company is directly present – India, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Japan and South Korea. Apart from these countries, he will also support media operations in countries where the company is present through its partners. These include countries like New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore and others.