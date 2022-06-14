Volvo Car India sets up solar panels across four health centres in UP and Haryana

Volvo Car India, in a collaboration with industry body ASSOCHAM, has set up solar power panels across community and primary health centres in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The solar panels were set up in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar in UP and Kheri Kalan, Bhorikalan, and Bhangrola in Haryana. The company plans to extend this initiative to other community health care centres later this year.

The four health centres now have a combined 50 KW of captive solar power. After consuming power for their needs, these health centres can distribute excess power to the grid, thereby not only making a contribution to sustainable energy but also lowering their respective energy bills.

Speaking about the initiative, Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India said, “We have initially set up solar power plants at three centres and have plans to expand this to other Community Health Centres in these regions. These solar power panels lessens the centres’ dependency on conventional energy there by contributing to a lesser carbon foot print and making health services sustainable. This initiative also reduces the cost of conventional energy as these health centres feed the excess of solar power to the grid.”