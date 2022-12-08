Volvo Car India expands presence in India with new Digital Technology Hub

Volvo Cars India has come a long way since it first started selling cars in India in 2007. The company recently moved its Digital Technology Hub, which is set to grow 240 strong this year. The India Tech Hub, to a bigger space. As the company prepares to electrify its entire portfolio by 2030, it aims to leverage Indian IT talent to contribute to its digital needs for its cars.

The Digital Hub is designed to promote a flexible style of working while encouraging collaboration & innovation. It can host up to 500 colleagues working in a hybrid work model.



To ease the inventory pressure on dealers and the wait time for customers, the company, in 2018 opened its National Parts Warehouse (NPW), in Bhiwandi, on the outskirts of Mumbai. At present, stocking nearly 90% of the spares that could possibly be required, this warehouse has reduced the wait time for customers.

The company said that the Digital Hub at Bengaluru will boost Volvo Car’s capabilities in software engineering, data science and analytics, product management, online business, user experience and in all its customer offerings in the future.

The Digital Hub assumes significance as software will play an enhanced role in cars of the future. The India Hub would be a full-fledged delivery organisation that, in partnership with partners, would be an important component of Volvo Cars’ overall strategy and digital objectives, a statement from the company said.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Digital technology plays an important part in Volvo offerings, and this is further going to increase as mobility technology advances. The digital hub will play an important role in catering to these needs. With this hub we have leveraged local talent reinforcing Volvo Cars as an attractive and inclusive employer. I am confident that the Digital Technology Hub will play an important role in the development of the future generation of Volvo cars.”

Jonas Olsson, Head, Digital Technology Hub said, “Volvo recognizes the vast pool of talent in the country and our Digital Technology Hub leverages the best available, we expect this to be 240 strong in a year’s time. While this hub strengthens our presence in India with the opening of new office space in Bengaluru, it will also contribute to the ever-growing digital needs of Volvo globally more so as Volvo readies itself to showcase and launch cars of the future that have digital technology as their integral part”.

Volvo’s plan is to launch one electric car in India each year, beginning with the XC40 Recharge, a full-electric SUV, introduced in July this year.