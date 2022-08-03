Volvo Buses India launches Volvo 9600 platform

Volvo Buses India, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles launched the Volvo 9600 platform. The first offerings on this platform are factory-built sleeper and seater coaches in 15m 6×2; and 13.5m 4×2 configurations.

The Volvo 9600 has been derived from an award-winning European design and is extremely driver friendly. It has an all-new ergonomically designed curved dashboard with controls for easy accessibility. Further, air-suspended seats with adjustable headrests ensure a fatigue-free experience for the driver.

The 15m seater coach has a passenger capacity of 55, whereas the sleeper coach has 40 berths. The seater and sleeper applications incorporate 15.1 cu.m and 9.2 cu.m of luggage space respectively. The 13.5m coach seats up to 47 passengers, while the sleeper variant hosts 36 berths. The corresponding luggage space for the seater and sleeper variants are 13.6 cc and 8.1 cc respectively.

Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VECV, said, “As the bus industry recovers from a very tough period, bus operators continue to count on us to deliver solutions that address the aspirations of inter-city passengers for safe, luxurious, and globally contemporary coaches.”

Like its predecessors, the coaches on the Volvo 9600 platform will be manufactured at the Hosakote plant, which has been producing fully built Volvo premium buses since 2008.

At the heart of the Volvo 9600 platform is the Volvo D8K (8-litre) engine, delivering power of 260kW (348.66bhp) @ 2200 RPM and a torque of 1350 Nm @ 1200-1600 RPM. The fuel-efficient engine along with its purpose-developed drivetrain is designed to minimise TCO and maximise uptime for bus operators. The chassis includes the I-Shift automated manual gearbox, electronic braking system (EBS) hill-start aid, and electronic stability program (ESP) systems.

VE Commercial Vehicles is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors. In operation since August 2008, the company includes the complete range of Eicher branded trucks and buses, Volvo Buses, exclusive distribution of Volvo Trucks in India, engine manufacturing and exports for Volvo Group, non-automotive engines, and Eicher component business.