VoltUp-BPCL to scale up battery swapping solutions

VoltUp is collaborating with BPCL to set up 650 swapping stations with over 7,800 charging docks across 50 cities in the next three years. The company launched 3 battery swapping stations in BPCL retail outlets in Mumbai on February 17 and by next year, it will install 150 swapping stations across India in association with BPCL. Through this alliance, VoltUp aims to populate areas with smart swapping solutions every 3km-4km and will be expanding its reach across Mumbai with 40 stations at BPCL alone and strengthen its footprint in Delhi/NCR with over 50 stations this year.

According to the company, in the next 3 years, VoltUp & BPCL shall cover the top 50 cities including Delhi NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Indore Surat, Kolkata among others which contribute 40% of the automotive population. These cities with high traffic density and a high propensity for rideshare and ride-hail as well as last-mile logistics fulfilment making swapping essential to accelerate EV adoption by creating time efficiencies.

The VoltUp – BPCL partnership will be catering to battery swapping of over 45,000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers per day, in the next three years. With the addition of new locations in Mumbai, VoltUp claims to now have over 110 stations with over 1300 docks across 10 cities and 8 states.

Adoption of swappable battery electric two-wheelers is claimed to be rising with delivery agents opting for minimal downtime and low running cost. With Mumbai being one of the early adopters of e-2 wheelers with swappable batteries, VoltUp has been increasing its presence in the city to support the growing demand. A Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, VoltUp offers a one-stop solution for battery swapping of all-electric 2&3 wheelers. Providing riders with smart swappable batteries, VoltUp brings customers a similar experience to that of petrol refueling with a battery swap within a minute for their discharged batteries, ensuring nil downtime to the users and zero hassles for all battery-related issues.

On the partnership with BPCL, Siddharth Kabra, Co-Founder & CEO – VoltUp, said, “Battery swapping is witnessing a surge in key cities of India. From low running cost, almost nil downtime for last mile delivery agents to requirement of minimal space and safety because of batteries being charged under a controlled environment is leading to its adoption. In a country like India with expanding delivery fleet of e-2&3 wheelers, battery swapping is going to play a key role in the adoption of e-fleets. Clean energy and sustainability are key for nation development. As an environment conscious company, we are committed to promote sustainable smart urban mobility that will impact positively the lives of future generations.”