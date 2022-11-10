Volton launches new electric cycle, Booty

Voltrider, a New Delhi based e-mobility startup has recently introduced the Booty series, a unique design which is a crossover between a bicycle and scooty.

There are three variants available – Booty 120, Booty 60 and Booty 30, customers can choose any model according to their preference, while the cost of travelling 25 Km on Booty is Rs 1.

The Booty 120 uses a 36 Ah battery pack which gives a range of between 90 – 100 km purely on the throttle mode real time and travels between 130 to 150 Km with pedal assist .It has been priced at Rs 45,000.

Booty – 60 uses a 24Ah battery pack which gives a range of between 55-60 km purely on the throttle mode in real time and travels between 75 to 80 Km with pedal assist .It has been priced at Rs.37,000

Booty – 30 uses a 12 Ah battery pack which gives a range of between 25-30 km purely on the throttle mode in real time and travels between 45 to 50 Km with pedal assist .It has been priced at Rs 30,000

All these e-bikes have a maximum speed of 25 kmph, and it takes approximately 3.5 hours to fully charge its batteries, which can be done from any socket at home. The Booty comes with a detachable battery (except the Booty-120), making it convenient to charge at home or the office.

Prashanta, CEO of Voltrider said, “Safety is our prime concern and as a first step towards it we use Lithium Phosphate Batteries which do not blast or catch fire unlike Lithium Ion batteries. All of the components which are used to make the Volton Booty are sourced from within India, except for the motor, the controller and the throttle.”

“All cycles have been fitted with Mega Hubs, which are used in high-end MTB bikes, instead of regular hubs and a cotterless chain wheel.” Prashanta added.