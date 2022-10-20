Volta Trucks reveals details of its Trucks Hub in UK

Volta Trucks, one of the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturers and services providers has announced the details of its first ‘Volta Trucks Hub’ in the UK, which will serve the battery-electric Volta Zero vehicles operating on the streets of London from early 2023.

The Hub is the second service and maintenance facility announced by Volta Trucks, after Bonneuil-sur-Marne in Paris, with further centres in other European cities to be announced in due course.

The Volta Trucks Hub in London is spread across 30,000 sqft, operating eight workshop bays. It will also accommodate a showroom, admin offices, a Volta Trucks Academy training centre and Call Centre that will provide the interface between customers and the company’s team of technical and commercial experts.

The property has a photovoltaic panel system on its roof, converting sunlight into energy for the site, and a passive solar wall, optimising the heating and ventilation of the building. It is also designed with a charging infrastructure to support 50kW fast charging of Volta Zero vehicles while they are being maintained.

The tucks hub in London is part of a wider representation strategy that will see a vehicle service offering across all launch locations of Paris, London, Madrid, Milan, the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany, and the Randstad region of the Netherlands. The network of Hubs will be a critical enabler of the company’s innovative Truck as a Service offer, which sets out to revolutionise the finance and servicing of commercial vehicle fleets.

The Truck as a Service will accelerate the adoption of electric commercial vehicles by delivering a frictionless and hassle-free way to electrify fleets, while de-risking the migration for fleet operators. It will supports every step of the electrification migration by offering a single, affordable, monthly fee that funds the use of a full-electric Volta Zero vehicle, and all of its servicing, maintenance, insurance and training requirements, maximising the uptime and operational efficiency of the vehicle.

Casper Norden, Chief Fleet Solutions Officer, Volta Trucks said; “London and Paris are Volta Trucks’ initial launch markets, and the availability of service and maintenance facilities is key for customer’s trust and confidence in our ability to deliver on our promises, and maintain the uptime of their vehicles. The search for the right location with the right environmental credentials has been extensive, but our new Volta Trucks Hub in Tottenham gives us, and our customers, everything needed to introduce our innovative truck into the important UK market and be fully operational from day one.”