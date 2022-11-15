Volta Trucks, Cake electric motorcycles collaborate for last mile electric mobile micro hubs

Volta Trucks, full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and Swedish premium lightweight, electric motorcycle manufacturer- Cake are collaborating to provide electric mobile micro hub for last mile delivery.

The first customer trial, planned in Q1 2023 in Paris, will be with the fashion brand H&M Group. In a bid to further decarbonise and decongest city centre streets, the companies will combine services of electric trucks and electric two-wheelers for a fully integrated, zero tailpipe emission delivery service from warehouse to end customers.

The Volta Zero will act as a mobile micro hub, or mini warehouse and Cake’s electric motorcycles will be loaded into the Volta Zero from the distribution centre at the start of the working day and deployed into the city centre in Paris.

From there, the Cake electric motorcycles will deliver the last mile of parcels to customers in a sustainable way, without impacting the traffic, or struggling with parking. The Volta Zero is free to redeploy to other locations throughout the day or to provide quick-replacement batteries for the Cake motorcycles if necessary, providing an efficient city-wide coverage for deliveries.

Essa Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, said; “ The partnership between Volta Trucks and Cake will showcase how a combination of zero tailpipe emission transport solutions can bring benefit to brands and customers, such as the H&M Group, and city centre environments.”

Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake, added, “Solutions need to be developed to offer lower emissions and less congestion, while benefiting from far more efficient deliveries all the way to the end customer. This innovative mobility ecosystem that the three brands are trialing is setting a clear direction for both healthier cities and business advantages.”