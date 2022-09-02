Volkswagen’s Elli partners &Charge for affordable EV charging services

The Volkswagen subsidiary Elli, which oversees all activities involving charging and energy in the Group, has become a partner in the sustainable bonus programme offered by &Charge, a technology company that creates plug-and-play value-added services within the global e-mobility eco-system targeting B2B customers.

The goal is to consistently improve the charging experience with the help of customer feedback and to provide money savings at the charging station.

Elli charging-tariff customers as well as Seat and Cupra users, Skoda Auto powerpass and, in the future, Volkswagen We Charge, the smart service to charge ID models across Europe at over 340,000 charge points⁠, will benefit from the partnership as they will immediately be able to redeem the &Charge kilometres they have collected for Elli charging vouchers.

Users collect the needed &Charge kilometres by completing various activities using the &Charge app, a platform that combines smart user engagement with value-added services related to electric car charging. This works by, among other activities, shopping in one of the 1,500 partner shops across Europe.

Drivers of electric cars who provide, for example, live information on the &Charge app about the charging infrastructure and the recently completed charging process itself will receive a reward of at least 10 &Charge kilometres for each contribution.

Users can exchange their collected &Charge kilometres for Elli charging credits worth €4 (50 &Charge kilometres) and €20 (250 &Charge kilometres). Credit can be redeemed in the Elli, Seat, Cupra, Skoda Auto and Volkswagen charging apps.

Actively participating in activities and using the &Charge app are also rewarded with points called “enthusiast points”. These points will enable users to obtain additional benefits on the &Charge platform on a step-by-step basis.