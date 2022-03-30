Volkswagen Virtus Production Commences In India

Volkswagen India announces the start of production of the new Virtus sedan today. The latest entrant in the premium midsize sedan segment will be manufactured at the Chakan facility in Pune, India. With the New Virtus, Volkswagen will fulfil its commitment under the India 2.0 project of offering two new products developed on the MQB A0 IN platform with up to 95% localization levels.

Commenting on the announcement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the start of production of the New Virtus at our Chakan facility in Pune, we have successfully completed our commitment of launching two new products under the India 2.0 project based on the MQB A0 IN platform for the market under Volkswagen Brand.”

He added, “The development of the carline is a joint effort of our global and Indian teams who have worked dedicatedly towards retaining the global manufacturing standards of the brand while maintaining localization levels of up to 95%. The collaboration has positively resulted in the striking, exhilarating and German-engineered New Virtus that will redefine the premium midsize sedan segment in India.”

Powering the new Volkswagen Virtus will be a 1.5-litre TSI engine or a 1.0-litre TSI unit. The engines will be mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter, and 7-speed DSG transmission options.

“The overwhelming response received at the World Premiere has further driven our confidence. The New Virtus is built to perfection for aspirational Indian customers and with the start of production, we are eager to introduce the car at the earliest for the Indian market.” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The premium midsize sedan comprises a host of technology, entertainment and connectivity features. The new Volkswagen Virtus sedan gets a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, 25.65 cm large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless App Connect through Apple CarplayTM and Android AutoTM, KESSY (key less entry and engine start), an electric sunroof, smart-touch Climatronic AC, 8-speakers with immersive sound as standard, wireless mobile charging, front ventilated leather seats, MyVolkswagen Connect App and many more.

In terms of safety, the VW Virtus gets up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, seamlessly integrated LED headlamps with LED DRLs, ISOFIX, 3 headrests at the rear, tire pressure deflation warning, reverse camera among many other features.

Pre-bookings for the New Virtus have commenced across India and can also be initiated through the online booking platform on the Volkswagen India website.