Volkswagen to open its first all-women store in Coimbatore

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, announced the launch of its first All-Women City Store’ in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The move is seen as an initiative to set-up a platform to champion women talent and diversify the automotive workforce.

As the customer base comprising women is growing rapidly in India, the Volkswagen India all-women city store is an initiative to provide an exclusive space for women customers, as well as a dedicated centre for them to start their car-ownership journey.

The initiative, in partnership with Ramani Cars, also aims to encourage more women professionals to join and excel in the car retail industry.

The All Women City Store comprises a four-car display and showcases the brand’s fresh portfolio comprising the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. For more details on the product and services offered by Volkswagen, customers can visit their nearest showroom or the Volkswagen India website.

The facility operated by Ramani Cars, comprises 35+ women who will be managing the end-to-end operations right from sales, after-sales, test drive management, customer care services, housekeeping, security and more.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Through this initiative of an All Women City Store in Coimbatore, it is our endeavour to champion women talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, equity and inclusivity across the organisation.”

He also added, “Women talent plays an integral role in building the future of the automotive industry and we are confident that these 35+ women through their efforts will take the automotive retail business to much greater heights.”

Sudersan Jagadeesan, Executive Director, Ramani Group, added, “We are extremely elated to have pioneered the initiative of introducing the first ‘All-Women City Store’ for Volkswagen in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This initiative is a progressive step toward encouraging women in the automotive retail industry to take leadership roles.”