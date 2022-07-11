Volkswagen to equip ID. Buzz with Continental tyres

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is fitting its ID. Buzz with Continental tyres. The Hanover-based vehicle manufacturer equips the new all-electric ‘Bulli’ ID. Buzz with EcoContact 6 Q summer tyres. Continental will supply its energy-efficient tyres in sizes 19″ and 20″ directly to the factory.

The tyre maker claims that the EcoContact 6 Q offers energy efficiency, service life, brake performance, and handling. The tread profile constantly adapts to the road surface, ensuring a longer tyre life. The rubber compound minimises friction when the tyre is in contact with the road surface, which means that the tire dissipates less energy and, in turn, rolling resistance is reduced. With modified blocks, sipes, and lateral grooves, the tyre is also noise-optimised.

The EcoContact 6 Q for the ID. Buzz also comes with ContiSeal technology and a highly elastic protective layer on the inside of the tyre closes in around penetrating objects in just a fraction of a second and reliably seals the puncture. With the technology, holes with diameters of up to 5-millimeters can be sealed securely, in turn allowing around 80 per cent of punctures to be fixed immediately, thereby minimising the need for a spare tyre.

In many countries, Continental also offers a wide range of additional summer, winter, and all-season tires – including the AllSeasonContact – for the VW ID. Buzz as part of its tyre replacement business.