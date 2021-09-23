Volkswagen enters the mid-size SUV segment with the Taigun, priced at ₹10.49 lakh onwards

Volkswagen launches the Taigun mid-size SUV in India for ₹10.49 lakh onwards. The new Volkswagen Taigun will compete against the segment's best-sellers such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the recently-launched Skoda Kushaq.

It’s a big day for Volkswagen, as the German carmaker has launched the Taigun mid-size SUV in India. The Volkswagen Taigun is priced at ₹10.49 lakh onwards ex-showroom and will be available in four trims. The Volkswagen Taigun enters a segment dominated by the Koreans, like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The newly-launched Taigun will also compete with the Skoda Kushaq, although they share the same (MQB A0 IN) platform. The Taigun will be available in five colours, namely Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, and Reflex Silver.

Volkswagen Taigun pricing (ex-showroom):

Taigun Dynamic Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT- ₹10.49 lakh

Taigun Dynamic Highline 1.0L TSI MT- ₹12.79 lakh

Taigun Dynamic Highline 1.0L TSI AT- ₹14.09 lakh

Taigun Dynamic Topline 1.0L TSI MT- ₹14.56 lakh

Taigun Dynamic Topline 1.0L TSI AT- ₹15.90 lakh

Taigun Performance GT 1.5L TSI MT- ₹14.99 lakh

Taigun Performance GT Plus 1.5L TSI DSG- ₹17.49 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun gets its unique styling, such as LED headlights and DRLs. Towards the rear, the LED strip connecting the two tail lamps pronounce the width of the vehicle, which undoubtedly, is one of the best styling features of the Taigun. The Taigun gets 16-inch wheels while the higher-spec models get 17-inch alloys.

The Volkswagen Taigun gets a digital instrument cluster that can be customised extensively

Moving to the interior, the Taigun does share a few bits from the Kushaq. The interior gets either aluminium inserts or body-coloured ones depending on the variant, and the instrument cluster is a digital unit that can be extensively customised. Other features include automatic climate control, sunroof, a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), ventilated seats, wireless charging, cruise control, and more. Compared to the Creta or the Seltos, however, the new Volkswagen Taigun is not a fully connected car.

Watch: Volkswagen Taigun Review



Moving on to the engine, the Taigun gets a choice of two petrol engines — a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre mill, both turbocharged. The 1.0-litre TSI engine makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT. The 1.5-litre unit produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual or a DSG. The Taigun also gets cylinder-deactivation to be more fuel-efficient.

Coming to the safety aspect, the newly-launched mid-size SUV, the Taigun, gets six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, multi-collision brakes, rear ISOFIX mounts, brake disc wiping, hill hold assist, TPMS, and an electronic differential lock. The platform is also 30% more rigid than that of the Polo and Vento.

