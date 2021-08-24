Volkswagen Taigun India launch on 23rd September: All about VW’s first SUV made for India

The much-anticipated Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in India on 23 September. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform specifically designed for India, the Volkswagen Taigun will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Renault Duster in the mid-size SUV segment in India. Pre-bookings for the Taigun started earlier this month, and the production is in full swing.

In terms of exterior design, the Volkswagen Taigun gets LED headlights along with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, plastic cladding for added protection, and faux skid plates to enhance the Taigun’s SUV credentials.

Inside, the soon-to-launch Taigun gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), wireless charging, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, push-button start, cooled glovebox, and rear AC vents.

Powering the Volkswagen Taigun is a choice of two engines. The first is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox or a torque converter. The second engine on offer is a bigger, 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI motor capable of 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque paired to a manual or a DSG gearbox.

Safety features of the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will include up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure warning system, park distance control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, multi-collision brakes, and ISOFIX child seat anchors amongst others. For more details on the Volkswagen Taigun launch, stay tuned to Express Mobility.