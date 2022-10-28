Volkswagen Q3 earnings stagnate below pre-pandemic levels

Volkswagen reported third-quarter earnings of 4.3 billion euros ($4.29 billion), behind pre-pandemic levels, following 1.6 billion in one-off effects from the suspension of Russian activities and its Porsche listing.

Europe’s top car maker said it expected deliveries to be around the same as last year, after reporting earlier this month that they were down 12.9 percent in the first nine months. In May it had predicted a 5 percent-10 percent rise.

The results beat last year’s third quarter when chip shortages reduced sales across the auto industry, but they lagged behind pre-pandemic profits as the carmaker grappled with supply chain bottlenecks and high costs.

Volkswagen maintained its outlook for the year hitting the upper end of a 7 percent-8.5 percent earnings margin, compared with its third-quarter margin of 6 percent, given a strong recovery in the Chinese market and an easing of semiconductor supply.

It suffered a 1.9 billion euro non-cash impairment charge resulting from the write-down of its investment in Argo, a self-driving startup it jointly owned with Ford Motor.

Both companies shifted spending away from the business on Wednesday.

High-value brands buoyed earnings with a 19.4 percent margin for sports and luxury brands and 14.1 percent for premium brands.