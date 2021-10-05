Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt edition launched in India with standard 4-year warranty

Volkswagen has launched the Polo and Vento Matt edition in India, priced at ₹9.99 lakh onwards. The Polo Matt edition is available in a single variant while the Vento Matt edition is offered in two trims.

Volkswagen has launched the Polo Matt edition and the Vento Matt editions in India. The Volkswagen Polo Matt edition is offered in the GT variant, priced at ₹9.99 lakh, while the Volkswagen Vento Matt edition is offered in the Highline and Highline Plus trims, priced at ₹11.94 lakh and ₹13.34 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Polo and Vento Matt editions get a Carbon Steel Grey Matt finish that includes the roof, fuel flap, and both bumpers. The ORVMs and the door handles get a gloss black finish, giving the cars a contrasting tone.

Both vehicles, the Volkswagen Polo Matt edition and the Volkswagen Vento Matt edition come with the carmaker’s 109 bhp TSI engine that makes 175 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox only. The Matt edition of the Polo and Vento are not on offer with a manual gearbox.

Speaking about the launch, Ashish Gupta, the Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Polo and Vento are our class-leading products and they have been setting new benchmarks in their respective categories since their introduction. Today, I am delighted to launch the limited Matt edition models of both the carlines for our discerning customers, who want to stand out from the crowd. We are confident our customers will thoroughly enjoy driving these cars with an understated elegance, which offer superior quality, German engineering and TSI powered fun-to-drive experience.”

The Matt editions being a limited edition model will be available across Volkswagen dealerships starting today, and deliveries will commence immediately. The cars will get Volkswagen’s 4EVER Care package as standard, which includes a 4-year warranty, 4-year roadside assistance (RSA), and 3-free services.

