Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition launched at Rs 10.69 lakh

Volkswagen India has today launched the limited Polo ‘Legend Edition’ in India. This special edition model celebrates the glorious 12 years of this premium hatchback in the Indian market. It has been priced at Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The Volkswagen Polo was the first locally manufactured model at the VW Group’s Chakan plant in Pune. Its production commenced in 2009 and it went on sale in 2010.

The limited ‘Legend Edition’ of the VW Polo marks the end of the 12-year long lifecycle for this premium hatchback in India. While mechanically it remains the same as the standard Polo GT TSI, on the cosmetic front, it gets some subtle updates. For instance, it features a dual-tone paint scheme with a black roof, black trunk garnish, new graphics on the body panels, and ‘Legend’ badging on the fender & tailgate.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality.”

He added, “The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited “Legend edition” for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo.” The new Legend Edition of Polo will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp & 175 Nm, paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only.