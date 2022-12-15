Volkswagen India awards outperformers of in-house skills contest

Volkswagen Cars India has announced the successful completion of its 7th edition of the annual Sarvottam Skill Contest which aims to recognize and reward excellence among the service and sales team members, part of the Volkswagen India network. As a part of the development program, the top 15 employees of the organization are rewarded who have outperformed in technical skills, critical thinking & problem solving, future technology readiness, time management and ensuring enhanced customer satisfaction.

Volkswagen says that through the Sarvottam Skill Contest, team members operating in the Sales function are trained on product know-how, technological advancements within the product, soft skills and understanding customer requirements. It claims to bring together applied knowledge & skills acquired through extensive training programs conducted for over 5,000 personnel across 157 sales, and 125 service touchpoints in 117 cities and witnesses participation from sales consultants, service technicians & advisors, etc.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said that at Volkswagen India people’ are one of the core and main business drivers. Therefore, as a brand, they focus on upskilling, learning and development of people across the Volkswagen network in India. Through the Sarvottam Skill Contest, the brand is aiming to encourage and imbibe a culture of leadership, ownership, teamwork and innovation.