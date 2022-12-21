Volkswagen inaugurates two new touchpoints in Kolkata 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India strengthens its presence in East India with the inauguration of two new touchpoints in Kolkata.

With this addition, the company’s presence has now expanded to four sales touch points and three service facilities within the city.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are witnessing an influx in demand for our newly introduced products, the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan in the state of West Bengal and East India.”

Gupta added “In an endeavor to be accessible and offer world-class German engineered products and services, we have expanded our network presence in order to meet the requirements of our aspirational Indian customers.”

Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Group said, “We have a long-standing partnership with Volkswagen India, catering to the Brands’ customers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. We are extremely delighted to have extended our network to the state of West Bengal, with the inauguration of two new touchpoints in Kolkata. We look forward to delivering the best Volkswagen experience to the customers in this region.”

In Nov 2022, the total sales figure of Volkswagen cars was 3570 units. This included sales of Taigun (1979), Virtus (1515) and Tiguan (76).

Volkswagen Taigun was the best selling Volkswagen car in India in Nov 2022. Compare model wise monthly sales figures for all Volkswagen cars.