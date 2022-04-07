Volkswagen Inaugurates New Service Centre In Arcot Road, Chennai

Volkswagen India today announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art customer service touchpoint at Arcot Road, Chennai. The new facility of 36,980 sq. ft. area will be operated under the leadership of Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Sundaram Motors.



The brand has strengthened its presence in the southern market with the inauguration of the new service facility, taking it to 22 sales and 16 service touchpoints present in the Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry region.

The new facility houses 21 bays and over 54 service personnel that are trained and equipped in providing preventive maintenance, general repairs, and body and paint services that will provide peace of mind ownership experience to customers.



Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the introduction of the new service touchpoint, we have further strengthened our presence in the Southern market, which is an important region for the brand in India. The new state-of-the-art service facility is designed to ensure qualitative service for customers, convenient & hassle-free service experience and a host of service products that offer peace of mind to our customers in this region.”



Commenting on the launch of this new service touchpoint, Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Sundaram Motors, said, “Last year we achieved a significant milestone by completing 10-years of partnership with Volkswagen India and I am delighted to further strengthen our relationship with the addition of the new state-of-the-art service facility at Arcot Road, Saligramam, Chennai.”

He added, “Through this new service facility, our three touchpoints will continue to offer world-class services and ownership experience to all our customers in this region.”

Volkswagen India today has a network comprising 152 sales and 120 service touchpoints across 114 cities.