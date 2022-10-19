Volkswagen Group’s all-electric deliveries up 25 percent in nine months

Volkswagen Group – all-electric deliveries have risen 25 percent in the first nine months of the calendar year and the share of battery electric vehicles climbed to 6 percent.

The company stated, despite ongoing supply constraints, 366,400 BEVs have been handed over to customers until the end of September, up from 293,000 in the prior-year period.

The BEV share of total deliveries climbed to 6 percent in that timeframe, up from 4.2 percent in the same period of 2021. China remains the biggest driver with 112,700 BEVs – more than twice as many as at the end of Q3 2021.

On a regional basis, Europe clearly remained in the lead with 211,900 vehicles (58 percent of Group total) in the first nine months. Second biggest BEV market for the Group was China with 112,700 deliveries (31 percent of Group total). The US corresponded to 8 percent of the Group’s global BEV deliveries with 28,900 vehicles.

By the end of September, the Volkswagen brand delivered 207,200 BEVs to customers (57 percent of Group total). This was followed by Audi with 77,000 vehicles (21 percent of Group total), Skoda with 36,900 vehicles (10 percent of Group total), Porsche with 25,100 vehicles (7 percent of Group total), and SEAT/CUPRA with 17,600 vehicles (5 percent of Group total).

The top selling BEV models in the first nine months of 2022 were as follows:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 122,600 units

Volkswagen ID.3 45,500 units

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupe) 36,900 units

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 36,400 units

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 29,700 units

Volkswagen ID.6 27.500 units

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 25,100 units

CUPRA Born 17,500 units