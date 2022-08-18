Volkswagen expands its Omni-channel mobility solution to the all-new Virtus

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has expanded its Omni-channel mobility offering that integrates subscription and power lease ownership model for its all-new sedan Virtus. The offering allows customers to get the power and independence to purchase the carline with flexible and affordable rental options.

The subscription and power lease model is offered on the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun enabling customers with multiple ownership.



Through the Subscription Model, customers can drive home the Volkswagen Virtus with only one month of security deposit and an advance rental payment. It offers customers an ownership experience with the tenure ranging from 2 to 4 years.

With the significant increase in the need for safe and affordable personal mobility options across markets, there is a growing demand for dynamic ownership models. Buyers are looking for alternative ways and flexible solutions that enable them to acquire a vehicle at affordable rates based on their usage.

The Omni-channel mobility solutions are an opportunity for potential customers which includes first time buyers, corporates, entrepreneurs who would like to own the German- engineered products through the subscription ownership model.

Speaking about the Omni-channel mobility offerings for the Virtus, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Our Omni-channel mobility solution is available across our product portfolio and we are delighted to now add the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus as well.”

Further, this ownership model covers term insurance, scheduled service, and unscheduled repairs. The subscription model allows easy exit option with no resale risk with options of returning the car post usage or an upgrade at the end of the term. An all-inclusive easy monthly subscription rental of the newly launched Virtus start from as low as INR 26,987 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad)

As a part of power lease, similar to the subscription model the customer can own the new Volkswagen Virtus with one month’s security deposit and an advance rental with flexible tenure options ranging from 2 to 4 years having no mileage cap.

However, the additional benefit under power lease is the provision of retaining the car post the tenure completion at just 20% of the ex-showroom price. The customer also enjoys the benefit of refinancing options available.

In addition, the customer can purchase an aService Value Pack and enjoy the car without worrying about recurring insurance renewals. The all-inclusive easy monthly power lease rentals of the new Volkswagen Virtus start from INR 29,991 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad)