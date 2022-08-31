Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles urges students to consider apprenticeships

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is encouraging students to explore automotive apprenticeships as an alternative to further education following GCSE results day.

The number of apprentices across the UK starting new courses has fallen by seven percent since 2018, leaving many trades, including the automotive sector, short of future talent. Just 24 percent of apprenticeships starts were for those aged under 19.



Apprenticeships offered by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles include varied roles in an industry undergoing a technological transformation. Young workers can opt for apprenticeships as a Service Technician, Parts Advisor, or Service Advisor, where they can learn from expert technicians.

The company, in a statement, said that the programmes can be tailored specifically to help apprentices develop and hone their skills, using both practical and theoretical learning in the brand’s Van Centres as well as at the Volkswagen Group’s National Learning Centre in Milton Keynes.

For those just receiving their grades, students require a minimum of GCSE Grades A–C (New grades 9–4) or equivalent qualifications in English, Maths and Science to apply, with applications open all year round.

Rob Holdcroft, Head Network Sales, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said, “Apprenticeships are a great alternative to further education, offering fantastic opportunities to learn and earn at the same time.

“Working in a Van Centre is an exciting, varied and evolving experience. Perceptions of workshops and garages are still very outdated, so we would encourage people to get in touch to see what it’s really like. The skills gained via apprenticeships open up many opportunities for the future in a modern, electric and digital company.”

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offers a diverse model range – from the compact Caddy, through the Transporter and Crafter panel vans, dropsides and tippers, to the new Multivan passenger carrier, and Caddy California, California and Grand California campervans, with the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo all-electric models and new Amarok are set to join the range in 2022.