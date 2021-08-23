Vitesco Technologies to develop control unit for fuel cell applications

Vitesco Technologies has announced that it is developing a control unit for fuel cell applications. The Fuel Cell Control Unit (FCCU) is the central control unit of a fuel cell system. It is expected to be used in various on and off-highway applications from the second half of this decade onward. Vitesco Technologies is developing an FCCU for a German fuel cell manufacturer. Series production of the FCCU will commence in the second half of this decade.

The decisive factor in Vitesco Technologies winning the order for the new Fuel Cell Control Unit was not only development potential but also production experience, says Andreas Wolf CEO of Vitesco Technologies.

“The agility and flexibility with which we developed the FCCU, which is a prerequisite for success in this dynamic market environment, is combined at Vitesco Technologies with comprehensive expertise in industrialization built up over decades. This is why we will implement volume production with the same speed and quality as the development work.”

Vitesco Technologies is an international developer and manufacturer of powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. The product range includes electric drives, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust-gas after-treatment solutions.

In 2020, Vitesco Technologies recorded sales of around 8 billion Euros and employs almost 40,000 people at around 50 locations worldwide. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.