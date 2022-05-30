Vitesco Technologies a leading international manufacturer of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions is looking to go carbon-neutral in production by 2030 in India.

The company celebrated the second anniversary of its Pune facility. Dr. Hans-Jürgen Braun, SVP –Operations at Vitesco Technologies, visited the facility to commemorate the occasion. The facility is spread across 20 acres and contains more than 17,580 m2 of manufacturing space and has an employee strength of over 900.

Like all Vitesco Technologies facilities, the Pune plant too meets its grid demand entirely through renewable energy sources. Furthermore, a new photovoltaic systems have been built in the Talegaon facility, generating 3 GWh of electricity from solar energy. The installed capacity is currently 2.6 MW, with the company aiming to increase it to 3.6MW by the end-2022. The facility is also strongly driving automation, digitisation, and Industry 4.0, with over 25 cobots and robots installed on the production lines and shopfloor.

Dr. Hans-Jürgen said “We have a clear vision of the key characteristics of the plant of the future, which are sustainable, smart, and predictive. And our plant in Pune already embodies these qualities with highly automised production lines, state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 solutions and a strong focus on sustainability. But what is most important for me is the highly motivated team, because I genuinely believe that people, not only technology, will shape the plant of the future. The carbon footprint must be dramatically decreased to combat climate change, which is one of the major issues of our time. We must take on responsibility for our environment. As a result, the plant of the future must be climate-neutral in operation. That is why I am proud that the plant in Pune has truly established itself as a driver of sustainability.”

The company says being a supplier of clean and efficient electrification solutions, it is equally important that they are manufactured in a sustainable and resource-efficient manner. As part of its commitment, Vitesco Technologies has pledged to dramatically cut its carbon footprint and achieve 100 percent carbon neutral production by 2030. To achieve carbon neutrality, the company lowered CO2 emissions from 10,000-tonne to 0.2-tonne within a year.

Anurag Garg, MD and Country Head, Vitesco Technologies India said “India is seeing an increase in demand for sustainable mobility. Our goal at Vitesco Technologies is to create innovative and efficient electrification technologies in India for all types of vehicles. In addition, we aspire to build a plant of the future that is more sustainable, smart, and predictive. Several innovative projects, particularly at our Pune facility, are being undertaken in this regard. These projects within our manufacturing network on digitisation, automation, and sustainability will help to shape the plant of the future. I believe that the plant of the future will be smart in all aspects. On the one hand, digitalisation, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence can achieve a higher degree of automation in production and supply chain activities. Employees, on the other hand, can make better and faster decisions based on the generated data. A digitally connected ecosystem is emerging under continuous improvement to become more competitive and productive. Through this smart interconnection of people, all systems and the data generated from it, we will be able to forecast trends and events”.