Vitesco Technologies’ new Rs 240 crore Talegaon plant in Pune goes on stream

Germany-headquartered tier powertrain and electrification solution company Vitesco Technologies inaugurated its new plant of the future at Talegaon, Pune.

The company has invest around 30 million euro (Rs 240 crore) towards the new facility, which is spread across 20 acres and will employ over 900 employees. The plant was inaugurated by Klaus Hau, Member of the Executive Board at Vitesco Technologies, and Anurag Garg, MD & Country Head of Vitesco Technologies India.

The all-new facility will begin the first series of productions for the two-wheeler market, followed by various powertrain solutions products such as engine management systems, sensors, and actuators, as well as exhaust management components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company will concentrate its efforts at this facility on the growing demand for highly efficient, low-emission technologies for IC-engines, as well as electrified and all-electric drive systems.

Klaus Hau said, “Building this factory was a major milestone for Vitesco Technologies, allowing us to provide better value to our clients in the Indian market.” He stated that India will play a central part in the company’s global growth strategy. He believes that domestic automotive industry is currently undergoing what is possibly the most significant transformation in its history. The objective is to achieve a twin technological transformation: from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and from analogue – to – digital technology. “We embrace this transformation and have already begun to design our strategic course. Also, with the new facility, we will be able to better respond to market demands and developments in the future,” he added.

Like all Vitesco Technologies facilities, this Pune plant will meets its grid demand entirely through renewable energy sources. Furthermore, the site generates sustainable electricity.

All new photovoltaic systems have been installed, generating 3 GWh of solar energy. The present installed capacity is 2.6 MW, with the company aiming to raise it to 3.6 MW by the end-2022. With over 25 cobots and robots installed on the production lines and shopfloor, the facility will strongly pursue automation, digitisation, and Industry 4.0.

Anurag Garg said: “Our mission is to develop highly efficient, low-emission technologies for internal combustion engines and electrification technologies for all types of vehicles in India. For this, we build a futuristic plant, one that is intelligent, sustainable, and predictive. With these key characteristics, we were able to construct this plant of the future in Pune. Several creative projects have been completed at this facility. These projects on digitization, automation, and sustainability across our manufacturing network have helped us to shape the Plant of the Future”.

He further added, “Due to the growing carbon footprint, we also considered the climate change while building this facility. I am delighted to say that the facility in Pune is operating at a carbon-neutral level and has fully established itself as a driver of sustainability”.