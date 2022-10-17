Vitesco focusses on making business future-ready, MD says competence not a challenge

Vitesco’s new plant is focused on developing components for the electric vehicle segment, along with alternative fuel vehicles. One of the most important aspects of making parts for EVs is not battery management systems or motors, but the technology to develop them, which tier 1 suppliers have access to. They are in constant touch with OEMs and get the necessary feedback to help perfect components.

With technology and automation taking pole position in manufacturing, industries need to embrace change, and if not, others will take the opportunity. So how is the component industry approaching this?

Speaking to Express Mobility, Anurag Garg, the Managing Director and India Head of Vitesco, says that in the last 10 years, the industry has seen a lot of improvement, however, the tier three, tier four suppliers need to scale up to a large extent. Currently, India is dependent on other countries for electronics, and Garg says there is no concern about technology. He adds, “We have enough competence and flexibility in producing all the parts, and in many areas, we are even better than the global suppliers.”

The Managing Director recalls Vitesco’s own story when the new plant was being set up in Pune during the pandemic, “The plan was that people will come from Germany and help us in installing these lines. But we could manage those lines without having them here.Competence-wise, I really don’t see many challenges.”

Speaking about the same period when the supply chain took a hit globally, Garg says that with Vitesco, transparency was the key. “The more transparency and because of that, we were either able to increase or decrease our supply. Apart from the chip shortage that has hounded the industry, other obstacles like the Suez Canal issue were dealt with by using air cargo.

Vitesco has already invested 30 million euros (Rs 240 crore) towards its new plant in Pune, which is spread over 20 acres. The plant will focus on components for its existing clients as well as electric mobility, concentrating on control units, motors, and battery management systems (BMS).

Higher Ethanol mix in fuels is also an emerging trend, and Vitesco is already working on certain components. “We have products available with us right now,” says Garg, as OEMs are already testing components in their vehicles for higher Ethanol mixed fuel. India currently has a mix of 10 percent Ethanol and this is soon headed towards 20 percent, and oil companies such as BPCL are ready to deliver once OEMs give a nod.