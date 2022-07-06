Virtus, Tiguan contribute to double Volkswagen’s H1 sales

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has doubled its sales volume in H1 2022 compared to H1 2021. The growth is attributed to the fresh product portfolio offered by Volkswagen, which includes the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus sedan, the Tiguan, and the Taigun.

In the first half of 2022, VW sold 21,588 units, as against 10,843 units sold during the same time last year. This translates to YoY growth of 99 per cent. Since the day of the launch, Volkswagen has delivered over 2,500 units of the Virtus.

Speaking about the results, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The growing demand has resulted in us doubling our sales in H1 2022 as compared to H1 2021. Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market. This overwhelming response coupled with our 360-degree efforts will make 2022 a highly successful year for Volkswagen in India.”